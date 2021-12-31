In his second week on the job, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison on Friday morning will tour Oak Beach, one of the investigative sites key to the Gilgo Beach homicide investigation, and then "discuss next steps of the investigation," the police department said.

Harrison, the former chief of department at the NYPD, will be the fifth Suffolk police commissioner to oversee the unsolved investigation into who killed 10 people and dumped their bodies in a 3 ½ mile radius along Ocean Parkway. Several of the victims were women who worked as sex workers.

"Commissioner Harrison has pledged to bring a fresh set of eyes to the case and that solving the Gilgo Beach homicide investigation case remains a top priority for the department," the police department said in a media advisory.

Harrison was announced earlier this month as the selection of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone to lead the 2,400-member department. Harrison was confirmed unanimously by the Suffolk County Legislature last week.

The first Gilgo Beach victim was found Dec. 11, 2010. In total, the remains of four women were found that month: Melissa Barthelemy, 24, of the Bronx; Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 24 of Norwich, Connecticut; Megan Waterman, 22 of Maine; and Amber Lynn Costello, 27 of North Babylon.

Partial remains of a fifth woman, Jessica Taylor, 20, of New York City, were found in the spring of 2011 during subsequent searches along Ocean Parkway. Her torso was found in Manorville in 2003.

Suffolk police found more remains at Jones Beach on April 11, 2011, identified initially by investigators only as Jane Doe No. 3. Those were later linked by investigators to the remains of a child, Baby Doe, a girl between the ages of 1 and 4 years old whose remains were found near Cedar Beach on April 4, 2011, near that of a man dressed in women’s clothing.

A hiker had discovered Jane Doe No. 3’s torso in 1997 at Hempstead Lake State Park in Rockville Centre. It was stuffed into a large, black garbage bag that had been placed in a plastic container and dumped in the woods, police have said. The woman, who police referred to as "Peaches" because of a tattoo of the fruit she had on her chest, is the mother of the child, according to investigators.

The first bodies were found as Suffolk police searched for Jersey City-based sex worker, Shannan Gilbert, who went missing on May 1, 2010, in Oak Beach. Her body was not found until Dec. 13, 2011. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Gilbert’s death undetermined and authorities have said they don’t believe Gilbert is one of the Gilgo Beach victims.

The investigation was hobbled in its crucial early days by law enforcement infighting. The Suffolk police shutout the FBI from the investigation, losing access to critical resources such as DNA technology. When outgoing Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini became police commissioner he reengaged the FBI in the investigation.

In January 2020, Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, an ex-FBI official, released an image of a belt believed to have been handled by the killer at one of crime scenes. Hart, who held a news conference hoping to reinvigorate the investigation, also set up the website gilgonews.com in hopes of garnering investigative leads.

Five months later, police announced they had identified the remains of a woman found in Gilgo Beach in 2011 and in Manorville in 2000 as Valerie Mack, a Philadelphia-based escort, a major breakthrough in the investigation. Mack had only been known previously to investigators as "Jane Doe No. 6" before she was positively identified using genetic genealogy DNA technology.

Check back for more on this developing story.