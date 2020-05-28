Suffolk police identify Gilgo victim as Valerie Mack

The Suffolk County Police Department Thursday revealed the name of a woman whose remains were found on Gilgo Beach in 2011 and in Manorville in 2000 and until now had only been known as "Jane Doe No. 6" — a major break in the mystery behind at lest 10 sets of human remains found in the proximity of Gilgo Beach.

The department identified the victim as Valerie Mack, who also used the name Melissa Taylor, on its newly launched gilgonews.com website. On Friday, police announced they had identified the victim but did not reveal her identity.

She was 24 when she went missing, the department said.

Mack, who also used the name Melissa Taylor, had been working as an escort in Philadelphia at the time of her disappearance, police said. Family members last saw her in the spring or summer of 2000 in the area of Port Republic, New Jersey, but she was not reported missing to police.

A woman who identified herself as Mack's mother declined to comment Thursday afternoon.

Suffolk Police said the department’s use of genetic genealogy to identify Mack is believed to be the first time the DNA technology was used in a police investigation in New York State.

“For two decades, Valerie Mack’s family and friends were left searching for answers and while this is not the outcome they wanted, we hope this brings some sense of peace and closure,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said in a statement. “I would like to thank the FBI for its continued support and partnership in the Gilgo Beach homicide investigation and for their assistance utilizing scientific techniques that have moved this case forward. We will continue to use every investigative tool available to aggressively investigate these murders.”

Hart said Mack's family never reported her missing.

“Valerie Mack’s identification represents progress in this investigation, but there is much work left to do,” Hart said in a video recording Thursday. “As detectives continue to relentlessly pursue leads related to her murder, we ask members of the public, friends, family and associates of Valerie Mack to provide whatever information they have about her and the circumstances which may have led to her death.”

Hart said investigators are continuing to try to identify the remains of two other Gilgo victims who remain unidentified, but she said there were “additional challenges” in that effort, without elaborating.

Working with the FBI, the department said it used a cutting-edge DNA technique called genetic genealogy analysis to identify the woman, whose slaying along with the other Gilgo Beach killings has stumped investigators for a decade. Police have said they believe one or more serial killers is responsible.

Remains of Jane Doe No. 6 were found near a Manorville sump discharge basin on Nov. 19, 2000, in a heavily wooded area about a half-mile west of Halsey Manor Road and north of the Long Island Expressway, police have said, but it wasn't until police found other parts of Jane Doe No. 6's body off Ocean Parkway on April 4, 2011, that her killing was linked to the others.

The skeletal remains of an unidentified toddler were also discovered on April 4, 2011 in proximity to Jane Doe No. 6. Police have said the toddler, who was believed to be a girl although police said the child’s sex was undetermined, was approximately 2 years old at the time of death.

Also found that day — but further east from Jane Doe No. 6 and the toddler — were the remains of an Asian man dressed in women’s clothing. He was believed to be between the ages of 17 and 23 when he died and stood at approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and had what the department described as “poor dental health.” Police believed he died between five and 10 years before his body was discovered.

It is the second time this year the department has revealed new information in the case.

In January, Suffolk County police released an image of a black leather belt believed to have been handled by a potential suspect in the Gilgo Beach killings. The belt, which is embossed with the letters "WH" or "HM," was found about nine years ago at one of the crime scenes along the parkway, Hart said then at a news conference at police headquarters in Yaphank.

Calling the belt "a significant piece of evidence," Hart said she was optimistic it could help bring the department closer to identifying a suspect in the case.

That announcement marked the first time in several years that police officials have spoken publicly about the investigation into what authorities have described as one or more serial killers disposing of bodies along a desolate stretch of brush.

Hart also revealed then that the police department had sent DNA samples from the unidentified victims to the FBI for genetic genealogy analysis, a method of identifying remains through relatives of a murder victim or suspect.

The state earlier this year gave Suffolk investigators — for the first time in New York — the green light to use the FBI to bypass state restrictions on the use of the cutting-edge technology.

Hart said then the belt did not belong to any of the victims and declined to comment on the exact location where it was discovered. "We do believe that this item was handled by the suspect and did not belong to any of the victims,” Hart said.

Three years after the first body parts of Jane Doe No. 6 were discovered in Manorville, the torso of 20-year-old Jessica Taylor was found in July 2003 by a woman walking her dog near Halsey Manor Road and the Long Island Expressway, police said.

Other parts of Taylor's body were found in the dense brush off Ocean Parkway in the Gilgo Beach area on March 29, 2011.

Besides Jane Doe No. 6 and Taylor, eight other sets of remains were found between December 2010 and April 2011 in the Gilgo Beach area. Police believe that all 10 had been killed.

The identification announcement comes on the heels of the release of 911 recordings from May 1, 2010, when Shannan Gilbert, a Jersey City sex worker, went missing near Oak Beach. Gilbert's disappearance set off a search that resulted in police ultimately discovering the remains of eight other women, the child and the man. Investigators had said previously they believed Gilbert's death was accidental and not connected to the killings, but an independent autopsy performed at the behest of her family concluded she may have been strangled. Hart said in January she wasn't ruling out the possibility of Gilbert as a victim in the case.

With Michael O'Keeffe