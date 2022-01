A 7-year-old girl was found unresponsive late Thursday afternoon in the pool in the Marriott hotel in Melville, Suffolk County police said.

Katlyn Pineda of the Bronx was discovered by a family member in the pool in the hotel on Walt Whitman Road shortly before 5 p.m., authorities said.

Pineda was taken to Plainview Hospital in critical condition. She was then transported to Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens.