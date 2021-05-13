TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long Island

Annual Glen Ciano Blood Drive set for Saturday in Commack

Suffolk County Police Officer Glen Ciano was killed

Suffolk County Police Officer Glen Ciano was killed in 2009. Credit: Handout SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

The annual Glen Ciano Blood Drive, held in honor of fallen Suffolk County police officer killed by a drunken driver in 2009, is scheduled for Saturday at the Commack Fire Department.

The New York Blood Center said the drive will be held at the fire department headquarters at 6309 Jericho Tpke. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ciano, 45, a 22-year veteran of the SCPD, was killed when his patrol car burst into flames after being struck by a drunken driver as he made a left turn onto Commack Road from Vanderbilt Parkway on Feb. 22, 2009. In January 2011 the driver was sentenced to 1 to 4 years in prison.

Ciano left behind his wife and two children, and the blood drive has taken place annually since 2011, with more than 1,500 donations made to date in his memory.

Donors can sign up in advance on the New York Blood Center website or can register by calling 800-933-2566.

Extra precautions will be in place due to coronavirus pandemic protocols, officials said.

For more information on this and other blood drive events, go to: donate.nybc.org.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Long Island 2011 valedictorians share life lessons and
10 years ago, they were valedictorians. Where are they now?
Paul Navarro, 17, of Hempstead, is vaccinated at
Events set on LI today to vaccinate kids 12 to 15
Musicians (Left to right) Thomas Manuel, Trumpet, and
Newsday wins Headliner awards for Grumman Plume probe, photos 
A food truck on South Broadway, between East
Oyster Bay may confiscate food trucks over code violations
A newly constructed classroom at the Bridgehampton School
Analysis: School taxes could go up average 1.38%, lowest increase in five years
Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin, along with
Hempstead to distribute $22.7M in rental assistance funds
Didn’t find what you were looking for?