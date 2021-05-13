The annual Glen Ciano Blood Drive, held in honor of fallen Suffolk County police officer killed by a drunken driver in 2009, is scheduled for Saturday at the Commack Fire Department.

The New York Blood Center said the drive will be held at the fire department headquarters at 6309 Jericho Tpke. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ciano, 45, a 22-year veteran of the SCPD, was killed when his patrol car burst into flames after being struck by a drunken driver as he made a left turn onto Commack Road from Vanderbilt Parkway on Feb. 22, 2009. In January 2011 the driver was sentenced to 1 to 4 years in prison.

Ciano left behind his wife and two children, and the blood drive has taken place annually since 2011, with more than 1,500 donations made to date in his memory.

Donors can sign up in advance on the New York Blood Center website or can register by calling 800-933-2566.

Extra precautions will be in place due to coronavirus pandemic protocols, officials said.

For more information on this and other blood drive events, go to: donate.nybc.org.