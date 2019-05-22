Glen Cove officials have again extended its deadline for proposals to provide commuter ferry service from the city's new terminal into Manhattan.

The city issued a request for proposals April 1 for a commuter ferry that would run to the East 34th Street and Pier 11 Wall Street terminals. The proposal request calls for four weekday trips during the morning commute and four in the evening, with round-trip tickets not to exceed $45.

Submissions were due May 15, but the city first pushed the deadline back to Monday because some companies requested more time, Glen Cove Mayor Timothy Tenke said. The city received two proposals, but this week again extended the deadline — to June 3 — to give other operators more time to prepare their submissions, Tenke said.

“A couple [ferry operators] called saying they still needed a little more time to get the information together,” Tenke said. “We don’t want to chase them away.”

Tenke said Glen Cove officials are planning to select an operator by June 15 and that the deadline extension should not affect the city’s timeline to get a ferry running by May 2020.