Officials: Woman seriously hurt in golf cart crash in Old Bethpage

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 25-year-old woman suffered a fractured skull in a golf cart accident Thursday evening at Old Bethpage Village Restoration, police and officials said, and was airlifted to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.

Nassau County police said the woman is a Nassau County employee and was traveling in the cart with a 25-year-old co-worker when the cart left a path and struck a tree at around 5:30 p.m. The male driver was uninjured in the crash, police said.

Police said the woman, whose identity has not been released, was in serious but stable condition.

Police said the cause of the accident is under investigation. Additional details were not immediately available. 

The village restoration site is owned and operated by the Nassau County Department of Parks, Recreation and Museums and includes dozens of historic buildings on 209 acres off Round Swamp Road in Bethpage.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

