A Bay Shore man whose family said he had been missing since he failed to arrive home after a flight to Kennedy Airport late last month has been located unharmed, Suffolk County police said Tuesday evening.

Earlier this week police put out a request to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of Gontran Jacques, 27. Jacques' family had said they last had contact with him around noon on Oct. 28, when he called to say his flight from Miami had landed and that he was taking an Uber to his home on Second Avenue.

Police said Jacques was reported missing on Oct. 30.

Police could not immediately say Wednesday where or how Jacques was located or provide details of why he had gone missing for three weeks.