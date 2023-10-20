Hochul: $100 to low-income families with a child under 17

Long Island public assistance recipients with at least one child under 17 children are among 120,000 statewide to get an extra $100 one-time payment from federal pandemic-era emergency funds other states failed to use, Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced.

New York received the $12 million in federal funding to provide a "one-time Family Economic Support payment to low-income families with children," the governor said in a statement. Called the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund, it will be administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, and will provide households with children aged 17 and under that receive public assistance with a payment of "approximately $100," the governor's announcement said.

The money comes from the federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and created to help needy families during the COVID-19 pandemic. New York initially received $128 million through the fund.

One-time payments were scheduled to be issued beginning Tuesday. Eligible families were to be notified by mail that they would be receiving a payment. About 120,000 families statewide with children under 17 are eligible, the governor said.

Just over $318,000 was allocated for Long Island: $203,800 in Suffolk County and $114,400 in Nassau, according to a spokeswoman for the governor.

Suffolk's Social Services Commissioner Frances Pierre said in a statement that the department "supports additional measures and funding mechanisms to further assist our residents who are in need to cover critical expenses and such households who are facing economic hardships.”

Nassau County officials did immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rebecca Sanin, president and chief executive of the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, said: "In an environment in which inflation continues to make it challenging for families to meet the most basic of needs and with a looming federal shut down that could further harm Long Island families, this modest, one-time assistance for families battling the traumatic experience of poverty will be welcomed.”

Hochul said, “Due to our success in providing assistance from the federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund to some of our most vulnerable residents, New York has qualified for additional funding that went unused by other states. This federal funding further helps households that suffered from the economic toll caused by the pandemic and gives these families a quick infusion of cash to assist with their expenses.”

According to Hochul, the federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund has already helped hundreds of thousands of low-income New Yorkers with their essential needs, including: