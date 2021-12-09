TODAY'S PAPER
Reward offered for identity of anti-Semitic graffiti maker, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A $1,000 cash reward will be paid to whoever can help identify the person who sprayed anti-Semitic graffiti on two properties in Shirley in the past two weeks, Suffolk police said.

The first swastika spotted evidently was sprayed overnight on a fence, and reported by a Flintlock Drive homeowner on Nov. 29, police said.

The next day, "multiple" swastikas were found sprayed on the side of a building and reported by a Ziegler Field employee at the Calabro Ballfields.

To submit an anonymous tip, call 800-220-TIPS, or use a mobile app from the App Store or Google Play. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

