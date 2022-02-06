Programs to address postpartum depression, domestic violence and access to health screenings are getting funded thanks to $8.8 million in grants awarded to local organizations.

The Manhattan-based Mother Cabrini Health Foundation awarded a total of $160 million across the state, with 28 Long Island organizations among the recipients.

Three facilities within the Catholic Health System of Long Island — Good Samaritan Mother-Baby Modernization, Good Shepherd Hospice EMR Platform and Mercy Hospital Pre-Surgical Testing Renovation — each received $1 million grants.

Daniel Frascella, chief programs and grants officer for the foundation, wrote in an email that the grants aim to support the state’s most vulnerable communities, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"Two years into the pandemic, low-income and otherwise vulnerable populations across New York State continue to suffer disproportionate health impacts," Frascella said. "Our state’s future is dependent on the health and safety of our frontline workers, an equitable vaccine distribution and support for underserved communities."

The foundation’s mission, according to its website, is to provide grants to improve the health and well-being of vulnerable New Yorkers, bolster the health outcomes of diverse communities, eliminate barriers to care and bridge gaps in health services.

The Hispanic Counseling Center, which has locations in Bay Shore and Hempstead, was awarded $100,000.

The money will go toward funding clinical social workers who serve more than100 children exposed to domestic violence and are at risk for severe and violent behavioral problems resulting from domestic abuse.

"We’ll designate a portion of the therapist time to work with the victims to figure out coping strategies for the children to deal with the trauma and overcome it," said Claudia M. Boyle, CEO of the counseling center. "This grant allows us to dedicate more time to these victims."

She said they have about 13 therapists between the two sites.

Molloy College in Rockville Centre was granted $750,000 to support its mobile health clinic, which provides free services to low-income residents on Long Island. The services include health screenings as well as educational material and referrals to improve health outcomes. The grant offers an additional benefit as it allows for practical field experience to Molloy’s nursing, speech-language pathology, mental health counseling, social work, education and music therapy undergraduate and graduate students, foundation officials said.

The Postpartum Resource Center of New York, in West Islip, received a $250,000 grant to increase awareness and access to care for mothers, fathers and their families at risk for or experiencing a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder, a condition that occurs during pregnancy or up to one year postpartum.

"The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation remains committed to addressing urgent health needs and social determinants of health across New York State to make for healthy people and communities," Frascella said.