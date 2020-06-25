TODAY'S PAPER
Five-alarm fire in Great Neck leads to evacuations

Firefighters battle a multiple alarm blaze at 15

Firefighters battle a multiple alarm blaze at 15 Cutter Mill Road in Great Neck Thursday. Credit: Chris Ware

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A fire that started in a strip of stores on Cutter Mill Road in Great Neck spread to adjacent residences, leading to the evacuation of nearby buildings with people inside, according to the Nassau County Police Department. 

The fire, at about 3:30 p.m. between 7 Cutter Mill Road and 15 Cutter Mill Road, was out as of 7:35 p.m., according to Officer Craig Beatty, a Nassau police spokesman. 

Video at the scene shows a smokey intersection. firefighters dragging hoses into place and others shooting water onto buildings from a ladder.  

Calls to nearby buildings were not answered.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

