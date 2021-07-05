TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

Man missing after boat crash in Great South Bay, Suffolk police say

Rescuers aboard a Bayport Fire Department boat search

Rescuers aboard a Bayport Fire Department boat search for a man police said fell overboard after a boat hit a jetty early Monday in the Great South Bay. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk police are searching for a man thrown into the waters of the Great South Bay early Monday after a boat carrying six people struck a jetty off Land's End in Sayville.

The crash occurred at about 1:20 a.m. Monday, police said. The boat operator and a passenger were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Though details were still emerging Monday, police said the boat struck one of the two jetties leading into Great South Bay, the force of the collision throwing at least one of the passengers into the water. Police, firefighters, the U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency responders all were active in the ensuing search.

Responders included: Suffolk police aviation and marine units; a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and marine unit; firefighters from Bayport, Bay Shore, Blue Point, Great River, Islip, Sayville and West Islip, as well as Islip Exchange Ambulance and Sayville Community Ambulance.

All of the firefighter units, several of which responded with rescue boats and dive teams, were under the direction of Sayville Chief Egidio Giacoia, authorities said.

A description of the boat that crashed was not immediately available.

The direction the boat was traveling, or at what speed, also was not immediately clear Monday.

Police said the boat has been impounded and an investigation is continuing

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Nassau police on Hudson Avenue in Roosevelt where
Cops: One dead, two injured in Roosevelt shootings
Debra Leone of Massapequa shows her tax bill.
Assessment reductions spike in Nassau
Investigators at scene where a man was discovered
Man found dead in Poospatuck Reservation home, Suffolk cops say
"Island Water Park" location on Middle Country Road
Water park with 'a little of everything' may finally arrive in Riverhead by fall
Homes along Greenway Terrace in Lake Grove.
Centrally located Lake Grove abounds in green space
Tim and Christina McCabe at home in North
LI man who has battled kidney issues now needs a liver
Didn’t find what you were looking for?