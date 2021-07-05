Suffolk police are searching for a man thrown into the waters of the Great South Bay early Monday after a boat carrying six people struck a jetty off Land's End in Sayville.

The crash occurred at about 1:20 a.m. Monday, police said. The boat operator and a passenger were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Though details were still emerging Monday, police said the boat struck one of the two jetties leading into Great South Bay, the force of the collision throwing at least one of the passengers into the water. Police, firefighters, the U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency responders all were active in the ensuing search.

Responders included: Suffolk police aviation and marine units; a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and marine unit; firefighters from Bayport, Bay Shore, Blue Point, Great River, Islip, Sayville and West Islip, as well as Islip Exchange Ambulance and Sayville Community Ambulance.

All of the firefighter units, several of which responded with rescue boats and dive teams, were under the direction of Sayville Chief Egidio Giacoia, authorities said.

A description of the boat that crashed was not immediately available.

The direction the boat was traveling, or at what speed, also was not immediately clear Monday.

Police said the boat has been impounded and an investigation is continuing