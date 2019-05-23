TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Evening
SEARCH
61° Good Evening
Long Island

Researchers: Cabot the great white shark tracked out to sea

OCEARCH says Cabot is gone from the Long Island Sound, where he pinged Monday, and now is most likely south of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard.

Cabot the great white shark has headed out to sea, due east, based on the most recent electronic ping from the tracking device attached to him, according to the shark-tracking group OCEARCH. (Credit: Newsday / Shelby Knowles; OCEARCH)

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Goodbye, Long Island. Hello, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

Cabot the great white shark has headed out to sea, due east, based on the most recent electronic ping from the tracking device attached to him, according to the shark-tracking group OCEARCH.

While OCEARCH can't say for sure just where the 9-foot-8, 500-plus-pound great white was Thursday morning, it seems fairly certain he's no longer in the Long Island Sound — or in any of the waters off Long Island.

OCEARCH says Cabot is gone from the Sound off Greenwich, Connecticut, where he pinged Monday, and now is most likely south of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. At least that's what the latest ping, registered at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, indicates, according to the Twitter account registered to the shark — @GWSharkCabot — and the OCEARCH website.

OCEARCH founder Chris Fischer did not immediately answer a request for comment Thursday.

The Hartford Courant reported Fischer said Cabot had likely been off Long Island in search of menhaden, more commonly known as bunker, then likely wandered into the Sound looking for whales and seals, which have been known to appear in those waters. Likely, Fischer said, Cabot has since moved north up the East Coast following food sources. Eventually, Cabot is expected to show up again off Nova Scotia — where he was first tagged back in 2018.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Zip lines will allow parkgoers to slide down Zip line park coming to Jones Beach
NIFA chairman Adam Barsky at a meeting last NIFA OKs $43.8 million in capital spending
John Scarpa's conviction stemmed from a witness he Jury convicts lawyer of conspiracy to bribe witness
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks during her 1600: Pelosi doubts Trump mental health? She's 'crazy' 
Courtroom drawing showing Keith Raniere seated between his Witness: Cult leader had sex with my sister, 16
Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for President Donald Feds: CEO tried to trade loans for Trump post
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search