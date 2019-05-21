You're gonna need a bigger boat on the Long Island Sound.

A great white shark nearly 10 feet long was detected off Greenwich, Connecticut, on Monday — the first such find in the sound by OCEARCH, an organization that electronically tracks sharks.

Chris Fischer, OCEARCH's founding chairman, told The Associated Press that great whites in the sound are not unheard of but, "We were quite surprised to see this one so far to the west."

The shark, named Cabot, is probably after bait fish, he said.

Scientists and marine biologists say great whites can travel in the range of 100 to 150 miles per day.

Anyone who's ever seen "Jaws" may know something about the history, and legends, of great white sharks and the waters surrounding Long Island. The legendary fictional shark-hunter Quint — and the late, real-life, legendary Long Island shark hunter Frank Mundus, for example.

Cabot has picked up quite a Twitter following at @GWSharkCabot.

"Hey guys! Anyone know of some fun things to do around here?" one of the early Tweets sent by OSEARCH read Monday, adding, as if from Cabot himself: "I'm excited for a new adventure!"

Later Tweets read: "Love seeing all the attention @GWSharkCabot is getting right now!" and "Oops … looks like my little stunt visiting the Long Island Sound overloaded the @OSEARCH tracker!!! My bad. The Tracker is running kinda slow since many of you logged on to check out where I'm at."

Marine experts say that while it's not unheard of for great whites to enter the eastern Long Island Sound the presence of one so far west is rare. Certainly, Fischer, whose biography said he has oceanographic films and led 23 global expeditions since 2007, believes tracking Cabot, named for explorer John Cabot, so far into the Sound is surprising.

"I heard sending a ping from the Long Island Sound had never been done before by a white shark … " @GWSharkCabot tweeted Monday, adding: " … so naturally I had to visit and send one off. Hello Greenwich how are you today?!"