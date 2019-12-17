Thousands of people in the country illegally jammed state Department of Motor Vehicle offices across Long Island on Tuesday, waiting hours on long lines that snaked outside the offices for an opportunity to apply for a driver’s license, according to advocates.

Immigrants lined up as early as 4 a.m., despite the cold and rain, as a new state law permitting immigrants here illegally to obtain licenses went into full effect for a second day.

“It’s something that is very historic and is very emotional for many in our community who have been living in the shadows,” said Dulce Rojas, a senior community organizer with the advocacy group Sepa Mujer.

At the DMV office in Medford on Tuesday morning, a line of about 150 immigrants spilled outside of the office, as they waited for their chance to go inside the packed office and apply for a license under the so-called Green Light Law.

“It is like a present for Christmas for the Latinos, “said Claudia Castro, 46, an East Patchogue resident who works cleaning houses and offices.

Castro said she has lived in the United States for 24 years, and has been waiting for the day she could get a driver’s license. She said she arrived at the Medford office at 6:30 a.m., and by 10 a.m. was still outside waiting on line.

“For me this is very exciting," she said in Spanish. “We thank the state of New York.”

Still, Rojas and others said the DMV offices seemed overwhelmed and unprepared for the influx of applicants.

“It has been chaotic,“ Rojas said.

At offices such as the one in Medford, extra security guards were brought in.

Many immigrants said that such basic things as driving their children to school or driving to doctors' appointments will no longer be nerve-racking activities for them, as they worried they would be pulled over by the police.

Some 15 states now grant driver’s licenses to immigrants who are in the United States illegally, with New Jersey lawmakers on Monday becoming the latest to approve it.

Advocates say the law will make the roads safer by requiring immigrants here illegally to pass a driving test and get insurance for their vehicles.

Opponents say people who are in the country illegally are being unfairly rewarded.

Long Island is home to an estimated 100,000 immigrants who are in the country illegally, according to advocates.

It took 20 years to get the law passed in New York, which is home to a total of 700,000 immigrants here illegally, according to the advocacy group Make The Road New York.