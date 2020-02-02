TODAY'S PAPER
LI groundhogs agree: Hal, Mel see shadow, foretell 6 more weeks of winter

Malverne Mel is gearing up for his big day. On Sunday, the groundhog will be at Crossroads Farm in Malverne to determine if we'll get six more weeks of winter or if we can expect an early spring. (Credit: Newsday / Shelby Knowles)

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Both Holtsville Hal and Malverne Mel agree: no early spring for Long Island this year.

The Long Island groundhogs saw their shadows, Hal at the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve and Mel at Crossroads Farm in Malverne, meaning six more weeks of winter.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

The local furry forecasters’ prediction contradicts that of Staten Island Chuck and their more famous Pennsylvania counterpart, Punxsutawney Phil, neither of which saw its shadow.

Mel and Hal’s forecast won’t hold true if the January trend continues. The average temperature for the month was 6.7 degrees higher at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, according to the National Weather Service. And the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center predicts a higher than normal chance that we’ll see higher than average temperatures for February.

With AP

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

