Both Holtsville Hal and Malverne Mel agree: no early spring for Long Island this year.

The Long Island groundhogs saw their shadows, Hal at the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve and Mel at Crossroads Farm in Malverne, meaning six more weeks of winter.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

The local furry forecasters’ prediction contradicts that of Staten Island Chuck and their more famous Pennsylvania counterpart, Punxsutawney Phil, neither of which saw its shadow.

Mel and Hal’s forecast won’t hold true if the January trend continues. The average temperature for the month was 6.7 degrees higher at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, according to the National Weather Service. And the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center predicts a higher than normal chance that we’ll see higher than average temperatures for February.

With AP