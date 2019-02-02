It's unanimous: No shadows were spotted by Long Island's resident groundhogs and their brethren in Pennsylvania and New York City, meaning winter's days are numbered.

Malverne Mel, Holtsville Hal, Staten Island Chuck and the revered Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring to relieve this week's polar vortex.

They may be on to something, judging by the actual weather forecast: Saturday's expected high temperatures of 33 to 35 degrees are about 10 to 15 degrees milder than Friday. And temperatures could rise as high as the mid 50s on Tuesday.

National Weather Service meteorologist David Stark, based in Upton, said the next six to 10 days will be milder than usual as residual cold from the polar vortex — which left the United States late Thursday to move into Canada — leaves the area.

“Mother Nature follows her own schedule," Stark said. "We still have another month of what we consider meteorological winter. … It doesn’t necessarily mean that spring is right around the corner.”

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery bucked the trend set by the groundhogs, saying he expected at least six more weeks of winter.

With Stefanie Dazio