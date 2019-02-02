TODAY'S PAPER
16° Good Morning
16° Good Morning
Long Island

Long Island's groundhogs don't see shadows, predict early spring

Malverne Mel and Holtsville Hal's more famous brethren, Punxsutawney Phil, also didn't see his shadow in Pennsylvania. Nor did Staten Island Chuck. 

Malverne Mel predicted Saturday there would be an

Malverne Mel predicted Saturday there would be an early spring.  Photo Credit: Debbie Egan Chin

By Jean-Paul Salamanca and Rachel Uda jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com, rachel.uda@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

It's unanimous: No shadows were spotted by Long Island's resident groundhogs and their brethren in Pennsylvania and New York City, meaning winter's days are numbered.

Malverne Mel, Holtsville Hal, Staten Island Chuck and the revered Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring to relieve this week's polar vortex. 

They may be on to something, judging by the actual weather forecast: Saturday's expected high temperatures of 33 to 35 degrees are about 10 to 15 degrees milder than Friday. And temperatures could rise as high as the mid 50s on Tuesday.

National Weather Service meteorologist David Stark, based in Upton, said the next six to 10 days will be milder than usual as residual cold from the polar vortex — which left the United States late Thursday to move into Canada — leaves the area. 

“Mother Nature follows her own schedule," Stark said. "We still have another month of what we consider meteorological winter. … It doesn’t necessarily mean that spring is right around the corner.”

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery bucked the trend set by the groundhogs, saying he expected at least six more weeks of winter.

With Stefanie Dazio

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Erinn Hayes and Kevin James in a scene These are LI's 12 most memorable TV characters
Alan Schneider, personnel director of Suffolk's civil service Brand: Supervisors urge Schneider's appointment
An oil drilling rig is seen in the Pols: NY bill would stymie Trump's offshore drilling
Leon Gill with a portrait of Patriots quarterback A LIer with a Tom Brady outlook on life 
Packets of heroin are on display at Nassau Fatal opioid overdoses fall on Long Island
Hempstead Town Tax Receiver Donald Clavin calls on Clavin: Send new Nassau tax impact statements