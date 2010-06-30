TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Guercia recognized for work with health care group

Print

Rosemarie Guercia

Health director

 

Rosemarie Guercia of Huntington was recently recognized by the United Hospital Fund for her leadership and service to the board of directors of NuHealth, an East Meadow corporation committed to helping Long Islanders get basic health care. Guercia is a former deputy commissioner of the Nassau County Department of Health. She is also co-director of the Long Island Health Access Monitoring Project and vice president of the New York State Public Health Association's Long Island Region.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Incoming medical students on Sunday at Stony Brook SBU welcomes 'most diverse class' of med students
Brookhaven Town Tax Receiver Lou Marcoccia on Tuesday. Brookhaven tax bills get bigger — as in the paperwork
Newsday reporter Tory Parrish and photojournalist J. Conrad Two Newsday journalists honored by NABJ
Jeffrey Epstein is pictured on March 28, 2017. DOJ: 2 Epstein guards placed on leave, warden reassigned
Attorney Jason Amala from Seattle talks with client Thousands of sex abuse suits expected to be filed
A veteran of the Southampton Village Police force Southampton officer accuses village of discrimination
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search