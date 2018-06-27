TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk cop overhears LIRR chat about gun, leading to arrest, police say

Officer Alexander Seda, a former NYPD officer, said he heard a passenger talking about buying and selling a gun. The NYPD then arrested and charged the fellow passenger.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A conversation overheard on a Long Island Rail Road train led to the arrest of a passenger on charges of possession of a loaded handgun, police said.

One of the other passengers was a rookie Suffolk County police officer who had previously spent more than six years as an NYPD officer, police said.

Officer Alexander Seda said he was returning home to Long Island about 2 p.m. Monday after a court appearance in Brooklyn on one of his old NYPD cases when he heard a passenger talking about buying and selling a gun.

He said he telephoned his former colleagues at the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn and those officers met the train at New York Avenue, near the Nostrand Avenue station, and arrested the man without incident.

"It was great collaboration with the NYPD officers. Everything that needed to go right went right. Even off duty and not in uniform, we're still doing our job," Seda said.

The NYPD identified the man who was arrested as Gregory Chickel, 25, a Queens resident.

Chickel was arraigned Tuesday in criminal court in Brooklyn on felony weapons charges and ordered held on bail of $15,000 bond or $7,500 cash, online court records show.

Seda said he graduated from the Suffolk County police academy in April and was assigned to the First Precinct in West Babylon.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

