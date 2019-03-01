TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau County to hold gun buyback program Saturday

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Got guns?

Nassau County is offering to pay $100 to $400 in cash for certain weapons on Saturday as part of its gun buyback program aimed at reducing the number of firearms owned by civilians.

No questions asked.

An operable rifle will fetch $100, handgun $200, and assault rifle $400, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Authorities do not want to buy licensed guns, BB guns, air pistols, long guns or replicas.

County Executive Laura Curran, police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder and District Attorney Madeline Singas announced the buyback program, to be paid for with forfeiture funds from the NCPD and the District Attorney's Office. 

Those interested in selling weapons have three hours, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., to do so. Bring the firearms to Grace Cathedral International, located at 886 Jerusalem Ave. in Uniondale.

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

