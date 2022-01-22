TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long Island

Suffolk sheriff: Bay Shore man drove drunk with ghost gun into jail parking lot

A "ghost gun" was found in the vehicle

A "ghost gun" was found in the vehicle of a drunken driver who attempted to enter a Riverhead Correctional Facility parking lot was arrested Friday night, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said. Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

A male drunken driver from Bay Shore was arrested Friday night after law enforcement officials say he attempted to drive into the parking lot of a Riverhead jail while also possessing an untraceable loaded handgun.

Daniel Apolinario, 24, of Bay Shore, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, driving while intoxicated, first- and second-degree promoting prison contraband and multiple traffic infractions, according to the Suffolk County Sherriff’s Office.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. said getting the untraceable "ghost gun" off the street "will undoubtedly save a life in the future."

"We may never know the unthinkable crimes that may have been prevented by getting this person and this gun off the street," Toulon said.

At approximately 10:44 p.m. on Friday, Apolinario drove his vehicle through the employee entrance of the Riverhead Correctional Facility into the parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office. Apolinario then drove the wrong way through the visiting entrance while attempting to leave the premises when a deputy sheriff at the security booth stopped him for questioning.

Apolinario was arrested after a field sobriety test determined he was intoxicated. Deputies say Apolinario had refused to consent to a breath test.

Deputies found the loaded "ghost gun" under the driver’s seat during a vehicle search. The vehicle was impounded and the weapon sent to a crime lab for further analysis.

Apolinario had a DWI conviction in 2017, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Latest Long Island News

Testing newborns in New York State for the
Newborn tests to include focus on genetic disorders affecting minorities
Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of public health and
COVID cases continue to decline on LI — but what about risk?
Members of the NYPD survey scene of shooting
Timeline: How the shooting of NYPD officers unfolded
Dogs help sniff out potential trouble at JFK
Registered Nurse Bobchak Rylee checking on a patient
On the front lines of omicron: It 'hit us like a tidal wave.'
NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, 22, left, was shot
Wounded cop 'fighting for his life' after fellow NYPD officer shot dead
Didn’t find what you were looking for?