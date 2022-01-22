A male drunken driver from Bay Shore was arrested Friday night after law enforcement officials say he attempted to drive into the parking lot of a Riverhead jail while also possessing an untraceable loaded handgun.

Daniel Apolinario, 24, of Bay Shore, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, driving while intoxicated, first- and second-degree promoting prison contraband and multiple traffic infractions, according to the Suffolk County Sherriff’s Office.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. said getting the untraceable "ghost gun" off the street "will undoubtedly save a life in the future."

"We may never know the unthinkable crimes that may have been prevented by getting this person and this gun off the street," Toulon said.

At approximately 10:44 p.m. on Friday, Apolinario drove his vehicle through the employee entrance of the Riverhead Correctional Facility into the parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office. Apolinario then drove the wrong way through the visiting entrance while attempting to leave the premises when a deputy sheriff at the security booth stopped him for questioning.

Apolinario was arrested after a field sobriety test determined he was intoxicated. Deputies say Apolinario had refused to consent to a breath test.

Deputies found the loaded "ghost gun" under the driver’s seat during a vehicle search. The vehicle was impounded and the weapon sent to a crime lab for further analysis.

Apolinario had a DWI conviction in 2017, according to the sheriff’s office.