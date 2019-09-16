Nassau officials announce gun buyback initiatives

Nassau officials on Monday announced a gun buyback in Hempstead amid weekend violence in the beleaguered village that left two people shot in gang- and drug-related shootings.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder confirmed the two daylight shootings, which occurred even as Nassau County and State Police officers began last month patrolling the village to deal with a violent crime spike.

Hempstead Village has recorded six homicides this year, up from the four homicides in 2018. And two people were wounded in a single block in less than 24 hours beginning Saturday afternoon.

Ryder said it was important to note that the shootings occurred at times when the extra patrols weren’t active. And he said Hempstead police officers have been close partners in the crackdown, providing intelligence which he said had prevented crimes and resulted in arrests. Ryder said police were close to making an arrest in one of the weekend shootings.

“There hasn’t been another homicide since we began our initiative,” the commissioner said.

Assemblywoman Taylor Darling (D-Hempstead), said she received calls from panicked residents over the weekend afraid to leave their homes because of the shootings, which she said are symptomatic of a crisis in the village.

“I’m feeling very, very sad and frustrated again because I’m fielding calls from constituents about these shootings,” said Darling. “The reality is, the core of the issue, is we don’t have opportunity here. We don’t have educational opportunity. We don’t have economic opportunity. That’s when organized crime takes over. And that’s exactly what we’re seeing: drugs and gangs are fighting over turf, they’re fighting over clients. It’s like a whole war out there.”

The first shooting occurred on Saturday at 2:49 p.m. inside 100 Terrace Ave., where a man was shot in the leg, Ryder said. Then on Sunday at about 7 a.m., a man was shot four times in the torso outside of 107 Terrace Ave., he said.

Ryder said both victims were in their early-to-mid 20s and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made as of Monday morning. Police are investigating whether there is a link between the shootings.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and District Attorney Madeline Singas announced the gun buyback during a news conference in Mineola, where Linda Beigel Schulman, the mother of Parkland, Florida, school shooting victim Scott Beigel, also spoke of the need for increased gun safety legislation at the federal level. Advocates from Moms Demand Action and Long islanders for Gun Safety were also in attendance.

Scott Beigel was a 35-year-old Dix Hills native and geography teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and one of 17 people fatally shot during the Feb. 14, 2018 ,massacre. He was shot, officials have said, while attempting to lock his classroom door after he had ushered students inside.

“Gun safety is not a partisan issue,” said Beigel, who said she is pushing for the passage of a federal "red flag" law, which allows guns to be taken away from those perceived to be a threat to themselves or others. She said the law would have saved her son’s life. “Gun safety is just plain common sense.”

The Hempstead gun buyback is scheduled for Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Union Baptist Church on Clinton C. Boone Place in Hempstead Village.

Rifles will net $100, while handguns are worth $200 and assault rifles will be rewarded with $400. The buyback is being funded with asset forfeiture funds from both the district attorney’s office and police department.

Last year’s gun buyback netted 366 guns, officials said. Since 2008, the county has bought back 4,500 guns.

“Hempstead is a place obviously that we’re concerned about in terms of gun violence,” said Singas, who added that gun buybacks have been held across the county. She said members of the religious community in Hempstead had asked that it be held in the village.

Darling said while she’s generally supportive of the increased police presence in the village, which she said is important to stemming the violence in Hempstead, but said she wants officers who are “culturally competent” to ensure that “bystanders aren’t treated like common criminals.”

She’s heard from constituents, she said, that were pulled over by police for the first time during the increased patrols in the village.

Ryder said while more people may be getting pulled over, fewer people are getting tickets for vehicle and traffic law infractions. He said officers have been told to issue warnings for most first offenses.

“My guys are instructed, ‘look, your job is really to communicate, tell them what they did, and tell them to have a nice day and move on,’” Ryder said. “And that’s how you build community relationships.”