A Brooklyn woman who prosecutors said snatched credit cards from cars in the parking lots of several Suffolk gyms last year and made more than $5,500 in purchases was convicted of the crimes Tuesday.

Suffolk County Court jurors returned a guilty verdict against Tasnim Jeffries, 36, who is also known as Tasnim Jeffriesel, on five counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and six counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both E felonies, according to a news release that was issued by Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Her attorney could not be reached for comment.

“This is an individual who broke into half a dozen victims’ cars and went on a shopping spree using stolen credit cards,” Sini said in the release.

Prosecutors said she entered vehicles in six incidents at various locations on Feb. 26, 2019, March 15, 2019 and March 22, 2019, and stole credit cards or cash to buy items ranging from an Apple iPad Pro to gift cards.

Authorities said she struck LA Fitness on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station and Retro Fitness on East Jericho Turnpike in Elwood on Feb. 26, 2019; World Gym on Howells Road in Bay Shore on March 15, 2019; and Retro Fitness on Commack Road in Deer Park, Retro Fitness on East Jericho Turnpike in Elwood, and Blink Fitness on North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst on March 22.

Jeffries was arrested on May 9 after an investigation, officials said.

She is scheduled to be sentenced by Suffolk County Court Judge Timothy Mazzei on April 9 and faces a maximum indeterminate sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison, officials and court records said.