Deep in a corner of Lou Maggio's home in Islip Terrace is a desk with computer monitors and a radio transmitter, receiver and amplifier — all resembling a NASA mission control console.

The resemblance was appropriate Tuesday as Maggio and his amateur radio club bounced their signal across the world in an event to honor the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon mission.

These Long Island ham radio operators were among numerous amateur radio clubs across the country commemorating America's moon landing, which occurred July 20, 1969. But the Great South Bay Amateur Radio Club wanted to pay special tribute to a vital part of the mission made here in Long Island: the lunar module, constructed by Grumman in Bethpage.

The idea hatched during a recent club meeting, Maggio said.

"I said, 'Let's do something to honor Apollo 11,' but I didn't want to do anything without including some Grumman workers," said Maggio, 70 . "Then somebody told me I was standing right next to a Grumman worker — Leon."

Helping Maggio reach out to other ham radio buffs was Leon Gurinsky, 75, of Bay Shore, who was a rocket engine technician who helped install the engines on the module.

Also helping was Jim Mezey, 74, of Carle Place, who was an instrumentation engineer who tested the systems on the lunar module.

As Gurinsky and Mezey — both who belong to the club — talked with people from England to Canada to Massapequa Park, one couldn't help but reflect on the conversations between NASA officials and the Apollo astronauts. Indeed, the voices coming through Maggio's speaker were muffled due to static and white noise, which made them sound like the Earth-to-space transmissions of that time.

In addition, Gurinsky and Mezey peppered their speech with an abundance of numbered codes and phonetic spellings, such as when Mezey spoke his first name into the microphone followed by "Japan, India, Mike."

Ham radio is a hobby enjoyed by hundreds of thousands in the United States, said Maggio, who writes computer software for a living. Amateur radio operators call themselves "radio hams" or simply "hams."

These local ham radio operators have also provided communication during natural disasters and emergencies, Maggio said. Ham radios, which often have their own batteries, can work when all other communication services fail.

Gurinsky, a former Air Force jet engine mechanic who grew up in Rockville Centre, had worked in the near-sterile "clean room" in Grumman's Plant 5. But he didn't get a chance to talk much about that Tuesday while on the air. These "special events" by ham radio clubs pride themselves on the number of people they reach, so conversations were short. Within an hour of starting at 9:30 a.m., the men had made more than 50 contacts.

They talked to Jim from Indiana, who recalled watching the moon landing on a battery-operated TV. Mike from Atlanta connected with them from his car.

The men, fueled by a pot of coffee and a box of Dunkin’ Donuts munchkins, told person after person that they were honoring the Long Islanders who worked on the lunar module. The club, which has about 150 members, plans on doing similar transmissions through July 24, the date when the Apollo capsule splashed down.

At one point Tuesday, Gurinsky connected with a man named Bob on the Isle of Man, located between Ireland and Britain.

"I worked on the LM," Gurinsky told the man. "I installed the engines."

Bob responded that he also worked at Grumman, doing radar work on the module.

The group will continue its Grumman tribute Saturday at Gilbert Park in the Village of Brightwaters, allowing people to get on a ham radio from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Group members will also have a telescope for people to look at Earth's celestial neighbor.