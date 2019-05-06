TODAY'S PAPER
Hampton bays man charged with drunken driving after vehicle goes through construction zone, cops say

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
A Hampton Bays man was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with driving while intoxicated after his vehicle rolled through a construction zone on the Long Island Expressway in Medford, Suffolk police said.

Michael Pelosi, 48, of Wakeman Road, who was also issued a summons for failure to maintain lane, was being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Police said Pelosi was driving westbound on the LIE in a 2015 Nissan Frontier, just east of Exit 64 in Medford at about 3:20 p.m., when his vehicle slid through a work zone marked by cones, and onto grass. No one was injured and no property was damaged, police said.

It was unclear Monday evening if Pelosi had retained an attorney.

