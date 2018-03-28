TODAY'S PAPER
Hampton Bays resident from Ireland, dad stayed bonded by St. Patrick's parades

The son was grand marshal of the annual parade on Saturday.

Fergus Scully was grand marshal of the Hampton

Fergus Scully was grand marshal of the Hampton Bays St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday. Photo Credit: Marlo Jappen

By Marlo Jappen Special to newsday.com
Print

Although Padraig Scully lived in Ireland, he listened to the Hampton Bays St. Patrick’s Parade every year via Sag Harbor radio station WLNG’s live broadcast, which also streams on its website. He particularly loved hearing his son, Fergus, serve as the event’s master of ceremonies for the past decade.

Fergus Scully, 51, was given a break from his announcing stint to serve as grand marshal for last Saturday’s parade.

“I will be dedicating my march as grand marshal to him,” Fergus said of his father, who died in July at 95. “He loved St. Patrick’s Day and parades.”

Padraig Scully, a garage owner, was chairman of the St. Patrick’s parade in Mountmellick, Ireland, when Fergus was a child. His son remembers helping him build floats as early as a month before the parade.

“He was a pretty a shy man for being so well known,” Scully said. “He was very liked in the community.”

The Hampton Bays parade, Scully said, reminds him of the one in his hometown.

“I like it because it has a small-town feel to it,” he said.

Fergus Scully, who at the time did not know anybody in the United States, moved to Southampton in 1992 to work as a landscaper. Now an estate manager, he resides in Hampton Bays, where he joined the local Ancient Order of Hibernians chapter.

“He works every fundraiser we have and he’s always front and center,” said Steve Lemansky, president of the Hampton Bays Ancient Order of Hibernians. “This year it was a very clear choice to make him grand marshal.”

Scully, who marched down Montauk Highway wearing a suit with a green bow tie and a cane in hand, couldn’t help but feel as if he was following in his father’s footsteps.

“I think he’d be extremely proud,” Scully said.

