Although Padraig Scully lived in Ireland, he listened to the Hampton Bays St. Patrick’s Parade every year via Sag Harbor radio station WLNG’s live broadcast, which also streams on its website. He particularly loved hearing his son, Fergus, serve as the event’s master of ceremonies for the past decade.

Fergus Scully, 51, was given a break from his announcing stint to serve as grand marshal for last Saturday’s parade.

“I will be dedicating my march as grand marshal to him,” Fergus said of his father, who died in July at 95. “He loved St. Patrick’s Day and parades.”

Padraig Scully, a garage owner, was chairman of the St. Patrick’s parade in Mountmellick, Ireland, when Fergus was a child. His son remembers helping him build floats as early as a month before the parade.

“He was a pretty a shy man for being so well known,” Scully said. “He was very liked in the community.”

The Hampton Bays parade, Scully said, reminds him of the one in his hometown.

“I like it because it has a small-town feel to it,” he said.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fergus Scully, who at the time did not know anybody in the United States, moved to Southampton in 1992 to work as a landscaper. Now an estate manager, he resides in Hampton Bays, where he joined the local Ancient Order of Hibernians chapter.

“He works every fundraiser we have and he’s always front and center,” said Steve Lemansky, president of the Hampton Bays Ancient Order of Hibernians. “This year it was a very clear choice to make him grand marshal.”

Scully, who marched down Montauk Highway wearing a suit with a green bow tie and a cane in hand, couldn’t help but feel as if he was following in his father’s footsteps.

“I think he’d be extremely proud,” Scully said.