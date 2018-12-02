A group of Pittsburgh police officers who responded to the deadly October synagogue shooting that claimed the lives of 11 worshippers and injured six others, attended the ceremonial lighting of a towering menorah outside a Roslyn synagogue on the first night of Hannukah Sunday.

Hundreds of celebrants hailed the officers -- guests of the Chabad of Rosyln -- as heroes representing the triumph of the human spirit.

Rabbi Yaakov Reiter, the synagogue’s associate rabbi and program director, said he reached out to his counterpart at a Pittsburgh chabad to invite the police officers. The synagogue wanted to pay tribute to the victims and the officers whose bravery that day at the Tree of Life synagogue likely saved the lives of many others. Those who traveled from Pittsburgh were picked by their commander and wore dress blues.

“Hannukah represents the overpowering of light over darkness, good over evil,” said Reiter. “Being that we had just experienced this terrible, horrific, anti-semetic shooting in Pittsburgh, which was the epitome of evil, so if we can honor these officers at the lighting of the menorah then we can show the world that evil will not prevail.”

The “Festival of Lights,” carries with it themes of hope, miracles, religious freedom and thanksgiving for Jews across Long Island and around the world. The eight-day Jewish holiday commemorates what the faithful consider a miracle that occurred more than 2,000 years ago in a sacred temple where the oil that was only supposed to last a day, lasted eight nights.

The half-dozen officers received citations from the county for their bravery. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, who helped light the menorah from a fireladder -- said to be the tallest on Long Island at some 35 feet in the sky -- called the officer's presence "incredibly meaningful."

Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Bailey, who smiled widely as he posed for pictures and held hands and danced in a circle with congregants and his fellow officers, said he was experiencing a pair of firsts: visiting New York and attending a menorah lighting.

"It's a great honor," said Bailey. "Everyone's been so nice."

Frank Peck, 60, of Bellmore nicknamed the cops."The Machabees," he said of the officers, referring to a group of celebrated Jewish rebel warriors. "These are the real heroes right here tonight."

Children mobbed the officers for photos. Men shook their hands. Women offered hugs and kisses on the cheek. Most in the crowd feasted on Sufganiyah, the round jelly doughnuts dusted with powered sugar that are traditionally eaten on Hanukkah.

Leslie Khafif, of Old Westbury, brought her children Emma and Theo, both 14 and Sammie, 12 to the lighting, which the family attends every year.

"They're true heroes," said Khafif, 54. "Kids need to really see first-hand."

Earlier Sunday, a multigenerational gathering of Jews gathered at the Kings Park Jewish Center to light candles and share bowls of apple sauce, plates of potato pancakes, doughnuts, and gelt, the gold foiled-chocolates encased in mesh bags.

The morning rain had scuttled plans for a more elaborate event scheduled outside Kings Park Plaza to light two 6-foot tall menorahs.

Rabbi Abe Rabinovich told a crowd at the congregation, which dates to 1911, "when we celebrate by helping others, miracles come our way, too."

Rabinovich, who has previously spoken about the shooting in Pittsburgh, said Sunday that the key to fighting hatred is "by doing more acts of kindness."



