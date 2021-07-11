TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

Harry Chapin

Musician Harry Chapin, center, at Coindre Hall in

Musician Harry Chapin, center, at Coindre Hall in Huntington on June 7, 1974. Judi Parker, Lively Arts chairwoman, sits at Chapin's left, and William Pardue, coordinator of Huntington's theater series, sits at his right. Credit: Newsday/Jim Nightingale

Print

Musician Harry Chapin (center) at Coindre Hall in Huntington in 1974, during an interview about hunger in 1978, and at Roosevelt Field Mall in 1978 with a check given to World Hunger Year by Record World.

Musician Harry Chapin, center, at Coindre Hall in
Credit: Newsday/Jim Nightingale

Musician Harry Chapin, center, at Coindre Hall in Huntington on June 7, 1974. Judi Parker, Lively Arts chairwoman, sits at Chapin's left, and William Pardue, coordinator of Huntington's theater series, sits at his right.

Singer Harry Chapin during an interview on July
Credit: Newsday File Photo/Newsday File Photo

Singer Harry Chapin during an interview on July 20, 1978. (Newsday File Photo) BW ONLY

Harry Chapin shows amount on check, given to
Credit: NEWSDAY/Bill Senft

Harry Chapin shows amount on check, given to World Hunger Year by Record World on Aug. 5, 1978 at Roosevelt Field Mall (check held by two Record World officials) flatbed scan of B&W file photo file size 7.31M (photo by Bill Senft)

Latest Long Island News

Bhavana Madini of Plainview, who finished third at
LI middle-school student takes third at national spelling bee
Deepwater Wind offshore wind farm at Block Island
LIPA: Renewables to dominate LI electric grid by 2030
A prayer vigil for Haiti in Elmont on
At vigil in Elmont church, Haitian Americans pray for peace 
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced on Saturday a
Schumer: Suffolk could get millions for water quality
Family and friends gather for the unveiling of
Memorial unveiled in 'Kelly's favorite place,' 32 years after her slaying
Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the
State's rate of positive COVID-19 tests ticks up
Didn’t find what you were looking for?