Hate Crime Unit detectives are looking for the person who wrote “anti-black wording” on a car parked in front of a Ronkonkoma auto repair shop, Suffolk County police said Friday.

A 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse was defaced with the “anti-black wording” between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday while it was parked in front of a repair shop on South 2nd Street, police said. The Eclipse is owned by a black customer, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-TIPS.