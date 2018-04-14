TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
44° Good Evening
Long Island

Hauppauge Junior High prom photos

Hauppauge High School held its junior prom at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club in Commack on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Print

MORE PHOTOS

Blockbuster Video at 1633 Dutch Broadway in Elmont. Places we loved on Long Island Roslyn Harbor at sunset on Nov. 9, 2014. Fall scenes on Long Island Jonathan (Gianni) Karmily of Great Neck has been See who got hired, promoted on Long Island Actress Marilyn Monroe fixes her hair before her 33 iconic Newsday photos through the years Connetquot High School held its homecoming parade in High school homecomings across LI A historic waterfront estate in Hampton Bays that Take a look inside LI's most lavish homes Jacqueline Gore and Jeffrey Campo eloped and were See who's been getting married on LI This is Sunrise Highway at 8:30 a.m. on 11 signs you're having a lucky day on LI Tommy Bahama opened on May 22, 2015 at Tommy Bahama, Aveda, more new stores on LI This Northport High School Class of 1967 graduate's Guess who: LI celebrity yearbook pictures King's Park Psychiatric Center. Long Island's abandoned places Bonnie Egger of Bayside, left, Janet Ryan of Stunning photos from around LI, NYC Bounce! Trampoline Sports in Syosset is an indoor 100 things every LI family should do in 2017 The two most famous lighthouses in Suffolk are 107 signs you're from Suffolk Strolling along the rock wall that protects the 9 secrets of the Montauk Lighthouse