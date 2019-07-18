Get ready to roast.

By Friday, "the heat will be on," said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

While Friday and Sunday should not be discounted, the peak of the hot spell is Saturday for which the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for noon to 10 p.m.

We could have a heat wave on our hands, meaning three days in a row of air temperatures reaching 90 or above, the forecast said.

Temperatures Saturday are forecast to reach the mid-90s or so, but with humidity factored in, it will feel more like 107 degrees or so, the weather service said.

Friday is looking at a high air temperature around 90, feeling like the upper 90s — make that the mid-90s for Sunday, feeling more like 100 degrees or so. That's as of the Thursday forecast.

This is especially dangerous territory when it comes to health and well-being — particularly for children, the elderly, those with heart/respiratory conditions and anyone working or exercising outdoors.

In fact, an air quality health advisory is in effect for Friday, meaning elevated levels of ozone. With such elevated pollution levels, health officials advise limiting strenuous outdoor activities.

Long Islanders should also be “extra vigilant” when it comes to the danger of leaving children and/or companion animals in vehicles, even briefly, said I. Ross Dickman, meteorologist in charge of the weather service’s Upton office.

Temperatures in parked vehicles rise rapidly to dangerous levels, with slightly opened windows making very little difference, the weather service said.

Officials advised residents to limit outdoor activities and to beat the heat by going to air-conditioned places.

Nassau County officials have already opened four cooling centers for residents seeking relief. In Suffolk County, each town decides when cooling centers open.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said hours will be extended at swimming facilities Friday through Sunday at the following state parks on Long Island: Jones Beach, Sunken Meadow, Robert Moses, Orient Beach, Hecksher, Wildwood, Hither Hills and Montauk Downs.

Thanks to system upgrades in the past five years, PSEG Long Island says the utility is ready to meet increased electrical demand as air conditioners get cranked up.

Still, there could be “scattered heat-related outages,” that will be addressed as soon as possible, given the utility’s “significant resources,” PSEG Long Island said.