The several hundred customers without electricity Sunday can expect to have their power restored by the end of the day, according to PSEG Long Island.

The number of customers without electricity fluctuated in the 300s and 400s Sunday, down from the approximately 2,000 that closed the day on Saturday.

PSEG LI spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler said there are scattered outages because of the heat.

Asked when customers could expect to get their power back, Flagler said, “It’s going to vary according to the outage and where they’re located. We do have additional crews out, so it may not be as long.”

The utility company estimated power would be restored by 6:15 p.m. for Nassau and Suffolk and 4 p.m. for Rockaway Peninsula but Flagler said it could come sooner.

“The crews are out working,” she said. “You’ll see the map change all day today.”

At a high of 95 degrees Sunday and a heat index value up to 110, taking humidity into consideration, the National Weather Service is keeping an excessive heat warning in effect through 9 p.m.

The weather service warns that the extreme heat can quickly cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke among at-risk population who can’t stay cool.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat, heavy sweating, faintness, dizziness, fatigue, weak, rapid pulse, low blood pressure upon standing, muscle cramps, nausea and headache, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Heat stroke, however, is more serious than heat exhaustion, and symptoms may include high body temperature, confusion, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures and coma, alteration in sweating, nausea and vomiting, flushed skin, rapid breathing, racing heart rate and a headache, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Hospitals are seeing an increase in heat-related patients, according to Catholic Health Services.

“We treated an increased number of patients with heat-related complaints yesterday (syncope, fatigue, dehydration),” CHS’s Chairman of Emergency Medicine Dr. Christopher Raio said. “Some doing work outside, some actually from the beach, and a few elderly with no AC at home. We expect the same today.”

Stony Brook University Hospital had one heat-related emergency department visit yesterday, spokeswoman Kali Chan said.

While the temperature soars into the mid-90s, even the low temperatures are high.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday night’s low of 78 degrees was a record high temperature tied with the record for that date set on July 20, 2013. A weather service spokesman said that temperature has been tied a few times since 2013.