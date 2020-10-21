TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Helicopter comes down by Jones Beach inlet, pilot has minor injuries

U.S. Coast Guard Petty officer David Turner speaks

U.S. Coast Guard Petty officer David Turner speaks to the media about a helicopter down near the Jones Beach inlet.   Credit: Paul Mazza

By Deborah S. Morris
Print

A privately-owned helicopter landed in shallow water in Jones Beach Inlet Wednesday afternoon in what authorities said was a controlled landing.

Police said the pilot, who was the only person onboard, guided the craft down into marshland at about 4:15 p.m. and suffered only minor injuries

Coast Guard spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer Sheehy said Coast Guard station Jones Beach responded to the incident.

"The helicopter landed in about a foot of water over at Meadow Island," Sheehy said. "The pilot was transported to EMS just for some check ups."

She said an investigation will be conducted by either the state or the Coast Guard.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

