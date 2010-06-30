Hempstead agenda
HEMPSTEAD
Unless specified, meetings are at Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion,
Town Hall Plaza, 1 Washington St.
HOUSING AUTHORITY
Board meeting, 7 p.m. July 12,
TOWN BOARD
10:30 a.m. July 13
ZONING BOARD
9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 14. Items on 9:30 a.m. agenda are:
East Atlantic Beach: Martin and Jacqueline O'Grady seek variances for subdivision of lot, exceeds number of stories to construct three-story dwelling with garage, second-story deck with stairs and three-story balcony, below flood hazard elevation, on the westside of Brookline Avenue, south of Beech Boulevard.
Franklin Square: Martin Silver seeks variances to construct two-story additions, one-story and second-story additions and front and rear stoops all attached to dwelling; maintain a/c unit attached to dwelling; install a/c unit attached to dwelling at 588 Dogwood Ave.
Merrick: Randy and Patricia Scalise seeks variances to construct one-story addition, balcony and second-story addition with second-story wood deck all attached to dwelling at 2301 Halyard Dr.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
7:45 p.m. July 12, Village Hall,
65 The Plaza
ATLANTIC BEACH
ZONING BOARD
8 p.m. July 15, Village Hall,
65 The Plaza
PLANNING COMMISSION
8 p.m. July 14, Village Hall,
351 Stewart Ave.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
8 p.m. July 15, Village Hall,
127 Long Beach Rd.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
7:30 p.m. Wednesday,
Village Hall, 99 Church St.
MALVERNE
ZONING BOARD
7:30 p.m. July 29, Village Hall,
99 Church St.
CITY OF
City Council
7 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall,
1 West Chester St.
Compiled by Diane Daniels
