Hempstead agenda

HEMPSTEAD

Unless specified, meetings are at Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion,

Town Hall Plaza, 1 Washington St.

HOUSING AUTHORITY

Board meeting, 7 p.m. July 12,

760 Jerusalem Ave., Uniondale

TOWN BOARD

10:30 a.m. July 13

ZONING BOARD

9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 14. Items on 9:30 a.m. agenda are:

East Atlantic Beach: Martin and Jacqueline O'Grady seek variances for subdivision of lot, exceeds number of stories to construct three-story dwelling with garage, second-story deck with stairs and three-story balcony, below flood hazard elevation, on the westside of Brookline Avenue, south of Beech Boulevard.

Franklin Square: Martin Silver seeks variances to construct two-story additions, one-story and second-story additions and front and rear stoops all attached to dwelling; maintain a/c unit attached to dwelling; install a/c unit attached to dwelling at 588 Dogwood Ave.

Merrick: Randy and Patricia Scalise seeks variances to construct one-story addition, balcony and second-story addition with second-story wood deck all attached to dwelling at 2301 Halyard Dr.

ATLANTIC BEACH

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

7:45 p.m. July 12, Village Hall,

65 The Plaza

ATLANTIC BEACH

ZONING BOARD

8 p.m. July 15, Village Hall,

65 The Plaza

GARDEN CITY

PLANNING COMMISSION

8 p.m. July 14, Village Hall,

351 Stewart Ave.

ISLAND PARK

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

8 p.m. July 15, Village Hall,

127 Long Beach Rd.

MALVERNE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

7:30 p.m. Wednesday,

Village Hall, 99 Church St.

MALVERNE

ZONING BOARD

7:30 p.m. July 29, Village Hall,

99 Church St.

CITY OF

LONG BEACH

City Council

7 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall,

1 West Chester St.

Compiled by Diane Daniels