New administrations took office in several Long Island towns on Tuesday, bringing changes in political party control and promises of working together.

HEMPSTEAD

Hempstead Town officials on Tuesday swore in three incumbent council members who vowed to make bipartisan overtures on the Republican-majority seven-member board.

Newly elected Democratic Supervisor Laura Gillen, who was sworn in separately Monday, was “welcomed to the Hempstead family” by Receiver of Taxes Donald Clavin.

“I look forward to working with everyone, regardless of party affiliation,” Gillen said.

She joins the board’s other Democrat, Dorothy Goosby, who was the first African American elected to the board when she first took office in 1999.

“We work together as a team and so many great things have happened in the Town of Hempstead,” Goosby said “There’s no way you would have re-elected me by 91 percent if I was not doing my job all these years.”

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Incumbent board member Anthony D’Esposito touted the town’s record of cost saving measures and recovery after superstorm Sandy.

“The six town board members may have different opinions, but the six of us are full of heart,” D’Esposito said. “I hope we can put our hearts and heads together across the aisle.”

The board’s newest member, Republican Councilman Dennis Dunne Sr., was sworn in by Nassau County Republican Chairman Joseph Mondello. Dunne was appointed to the board in June.

— JOHN ASBURY AND STEFANIE DAZIO

EAST HAMPTON

Peter Van Scoyoc was sworn in as East Hampton Town supervisor on Tuesday, ushering in an all-Democrat town board with one vacant seat.

Van Scoyoc, who had been a town board member, defeated Republican candidate Manny Vilar in the Nov. 7 election after incumbent supervisor Democrat Larry Cantwell announced his retirement last year. Van Scoyoc said the board will likely fill his own vacant town board seat with an appointment in January.

Second-term incumbent Kathee Burke-Gonzalez and newly elected member Jeff Bragman also took the oath of office on Monday. Town Board member Sylvia Overby was appointed deputy town supervisor, a post previously held by Van Scoyoc.

Confronting water quality issues topped the supervisor’s list of concerns and initiatives for his first term.

Van Scoyoc, 58, noted the town will continue to work with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Suffolk County Water Authority and other agencies to determine the cause and develop solutions for contaminated private wells in Wainscott. He pointed to a law that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018, requiring low-nitrogen septic systems be installed in new buildings and mentioned a rebate program to help cover the cost of the systems.

“What we do on land has a direct impact on our water,” he said during his inauguration speech.

Van Scoyoc also said the town plans to pursue solar energy production on town-owned properties and retrofit light fixtures in downtown Montauk with energy efficient lighting, among other environmental initiatives.

“With these changes we will reduce energy consumption, reduce toxic emissions and lower costs,” he said.

— VERA CHINESE