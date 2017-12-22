A counsel to Republican Hempstead Supervisor Anthony Santino, who lost his bid for re-election to Democrat Laura Gillen in November, will be back working for the Republican majority on the Nassau County legislature in January.

“William Muller is returning to the County Legislature. His experience as the former Clerk to the Legislature will strengthen the Majority staff,” Republican legislative spokesman Frank Moroney said in a statement.

A former Hempstead deputy town attorney, Muller became clerk to the legislature in 2010 when Republicans won the majority. He left in early 2016 to work as Santino’s $160,000 counsel during the two years that Santino’s relationship with Republican Town Board members Erin King Sweeney and Bruce Blackman devolved into open warfare.

Muller also generated controversy at the end of Santino’s campaign by sending letters to the families of special-needs Camp Anchor participants, urging them to vote for Santino. Muller’s son attends Camp Anchor.

Muller and his wife, Diana, are defendants in a $246 million class-action lawsuit involving 1,200 campers families who claim the letter violated privacy and confidentiality laws. The town has responded that the list of camp families’ addresses is publicly available.

Muller will be a $150,000 a year counsel for Republican legislators. Majority counsel Chris Ostuni and Attorney Dan McCloy, a former county treasurer who is the Republicans’ chief financial adviser, will continue in their positions, Moroney said.

Muller could not be reached for comment.

With John Asbury