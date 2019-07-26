TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead man drove drunk with two children in car, police say

Jose Perez, 48, of Hempstead, faces DWI, aggravated

Jose Perez, 48, of Hempstead, faces DWI, aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law and other charges.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A traffic stop following an "improper turn" led to the arrest of a Hempstead man on felony DWI charges under Leandra's Law Thursday night in Hempstead, State Police said.

Jose Perez, 48, of Fulton Avenue, was driving a 2002 Honda when police said he made an improper turn at the intersection of Jackson and Washington streets about 9:25 p.m. Police said that during the ensuing traffic stop Perez was found to be intoxicated with two minor children, ages 1 and 2, in the vehicle.

Perez was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law, two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He also was cited for multiple traffic infractions. 

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Perez faces arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not clear if he was represented by counsel.

Leandra's Law is named for Leandra Rosado, who was 11 years old when she was killed in an accident on the Henry Hudson Parkway while headed to a sleepover with friends in October 2009. The law makes it a felony, even on first conviction, to drive drunk with a child under age 16 in the vehicle.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

