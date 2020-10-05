TODAY'S PAPER
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Hempstead, cops say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A man was found dead from multiple gunshots in a vehicle late Monday morning in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired in front of 105 Terrace Ave. shortly before 11:30 a.m., police said.

The victim, who was not identified, was in his early 30s, police said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.

Detectives request anyone with information call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. The calls will remain anonymous, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

