Cops: Hempstead man dies of injuries after being hit by car

A Hempstead man hit by a car on Peninsula Boulevard earlier this month has died from his injuries, Nassau police said Monday.

Rashad Pyfrom, 28, was pronounced dead Friday at a hospital, officials said.

Pyfrom was crossing Peninsula Boulevard west to east near West Marshall Street at 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 21 when he was struck by a 2008 Mercury driven by a 49-year-old man, police said. Pyfrom suffered severe head and body trauma and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Mercury waited for police at the scene. The investigation is continuing, according to police.