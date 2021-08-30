TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long Island

Cops: Hempstead man dies of injuries after being hit by car

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

A Hempstead man hit by a car on Peninsula Boulevard earlier this month has died from his injuries, Nassau police said Monday.

Rashad Pyfrom, 28, was pronounced dead Friday at a hospital, officials said.

Pyfrom was crossing Peninsula Boulevard west to east near West Marshall Street at 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 21 when he was struck by a 2008 Mercury driven by a 49-year-old man, police said. Pyfrom suffered severe head and body trauma and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Mercury waited for police at the scene. The investigation is continuing, according to police.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Latest Long Island News

United States Post Office in Hicksville in 2010
Queens man tried to rob Hicksville post office, slashed inspector, police say
New school building at the site of the
'21st century building' will get hundreds of students out of portable classrooms in Hempstead
The Smithtown Center for the Performing on Main
Smithtown theater put up for sale amid feud between owner, theater board
Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a briefing and news
MTA: Electrical failures caused NYC subway shutdown
Rescue equipment is loaded up in Brooklyn on
Hurricane Ida rescue team led by FDNY battalion chief from West Islip
Heavy equipment is used to repair the Grand
Hampton Classic changes show schedule after horses slip in Grand Prix jumping ring
Didn’t find what you were looking for?