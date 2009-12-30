Hempstead-North Hempstead police report, Jan. 3

Reports from county or village police, Dec. 20-26

Baldwin

A 2002 BMW 745i was discovered stolen from Tulip Avenue Dec. 17.

Centro Cristiano Renacer Inc. on Merrick Road was discovered broken into Dec. 26. The building was vandalized but nothing was reported missing, police said.

Franklin Square

A 1993 Dodge Caravan that was reported stolen from the New York City area was recovered Dec. 24 at Langdon Street and Doris Avenue.

Two adjoining businesses on Franklin Avenue were broken into Dec. 21. Robbers gained entry into one store through the front door and then broke through the wall to get into the second store. The loss was not immediately determined.

Long Beach

A Long Beach man, 46, was arrested Dec. 23 for allegedly driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Roosevelt

Cash, a safe and a laptop were discovered stolen Dec. 20 from a Pennsylvania Avenue residence.

An Andrews Avenue residence was burglarized Dec. 23. Furs, DVDs and photographs were stolen.

Uniondale

A Park Avenue residence was burglarized Dec. 21. A lawn chair was thrown through a rear window to gain entry into the home. A camera, a computer, a TV and jewelry were among the items stolen.

A 1994 Dodge SUV and a 1996 Nissan Maxima were stolen from in front of two residences on Macon and Susan places Dec. 23.

Valley Stream

Medical equipment was stolen from a 2005 Nissan parked at Green Acres Mall Dec. 23.

A GPS navigation device was stolen from a 2006 Toyota on Carstairs Road Dec. 22.

ELSEWHERE

Bellmore

A residence on Albert Road was burglarized Dec. 21. Jewelry and a 1998 Buick parked in the garage were stolen.

Commack

An unknown male displayed a knife and demanded money from the cash register attendant at the Dunkin' Donuts on Commack Road Dec. 21.

A 2000 Dodge Intrepid was stolen from the Commack Multiplex Cinemas parking lot on Express Drive North Dec. 22.

East Northport

An unknown person entered a Clay Pitts Road home through the rear bedroom window Dec. 20 and stole four laptop computers, a TV and assorted jewelry.

A backhoe was stolen from the fire department parking lot on Ninth Avenue Dec. 22.

Elwood

Two men robbed the Radio Shack on East Jericho Turnpike Dec. 22. The robbers took cash and electronic equipment.

Garden City South

A 1992 Dodge caravan was discovered stolen from Yale Road Dec. 22.

Jericho

A Dell notebook computer was stolen from Staples on Jericho Turnpike Dec. 22.

Massapequa

Side mirrors on five vehicles parked on Franklin and Pittsburgh avenues were broken Dec. 23.

A Port Washington man, 50, was arrested Dec. 23 for an alleged identity theft incident in October. He is accused of using the personal identification of an 86-year-old Massapequa man, who suffers from dementia, to open credit card accounts.

Massapequa Park

The rear window of a van on St. Regis Drive was broken with a thrown paint ball Dec. 23.

A GPS navigation unit was stolen from a 2009 Hyundai on Pacific Street Dec. 24.

Merrick

A Brentwood woman, 43, was arrested on Owens Street Dec. 22 for charges that included driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of an accident.

Suburbia Prime Meats on Merrick Road was discovered burglarized Dec. 25. The front door window was broken, and a safe and a cash register containing an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

Copper wiring and piping was discovered stolen Dec. 22 from a town sanitation building that was under renovation on Merrick Road.

Mineola

A Glen Cove man, 33, surrendered to police Dec. 26 following an investigation for a Nov. 25 incident in Jericho. He is accused of causing several hundred dollars worth of damage to another person's vehicle after kicking it during a verbal argument on an entrance ramp to the Long Island Expressway. He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

Syosset

Jewelry was stolen from a Roberta Lane residence Dec. 23.

Compiled by Mary Beth Foley