The former chief of facilities for the Hempstead School District pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to getting kickbacks from a contractor doing business with the district and using public money to pay for personal expenses, officials said.

Timothy Gregg, the former Provisional Supervisor of Facilities for the Hempstead School District, pleaded guilty to access device fraud in connection with his misuse of a school district credit card.

In this capacity as the chief of facilities at the Hempstead School District from 2016 to 2018, Gregg was authorized to use a school district credit card for purchases for the school district. Instead, prosecutors said, Gregg let a contractor to use the credit card for purchases at Home Depot in exchange for kickbacks to Gregg of cash and materials exceeding $50,000.

“Today’s guilty plea of former Hempstead School District official Timothy Gregg drives home an important lesson: corrupt officials who abuse their position to enrich themselves will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Richard Donoghue said.

“Mr. Gregg abused the public's trust by using taxpayer dollars to fund his personal home improvement projects," Donoghue said.

Gregg entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert. He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced, as well as forfeiture and a fine of up to $250,000.