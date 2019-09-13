TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
SEARCH
69° Good Evening
Long Island

Feds: Ex-Hempstead school official pleads guilty in kicksbacks scheme

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com
Print

The former chief of facilities for the Hempstead School District pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to getting kickbacks from a contractor doing business with the district and using public money to pay for personal expenses, officials said.

Timothy Gregg, the former Provisional Supervisor of Facilities for the Hempstead School District, pleaded guilty to access device fraud in connection with his misuse of a school district credit card.  

In this capacity as the chief of facilities at the Hempstead School District from 2016 to 2018, Gregg was authorized to use a school district credit card for purchases for the school district. Instead,  prosecutors said, Gregg let a contractor to use the credit card for purchases at Home Depot in exchange for kickbacks to Gregg of cash and materials exceeding $50,000.

“Today’s guilty plea of former Hempstead School District official Timothy Gregg drives home an important lesson: corrupt officials who abuse their position to enrich themselves will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Richard Donoghue said. 

“Mr. Gregg abused the public's trust by using taxpayer dollars to fund his personal home improvement projects," Donoghue said.

Gregg entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert.  He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced, as well as forfeiture and a fine of up to $250,000.  He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced, as well as forfeiture and a fine of up to $250,000.

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com

Bob Kessler covers federal law, including law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, IRS and ATF, as well as the federal courts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Liev Schreiber stars in Showtime's "Ray Donovan." Showtime's 'Ray Donovan' films on LI  
Aldis Hodge of "City on a Hill" speaks Breakthrough artists to see at Hamptons Film Fest
Service members with tattoos have been going to LI veterans share 'ink stories' of military tattoos
Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren onstage 1600: A crack that Biden isn't likely to forget
This Bohemia mobile home is listed for $164,500. 3-bedroom Bohemia home lists for $164,500
Twins Regan and Bria Baker, 10, of Islip, What it means to be a 'VSCO girl' on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search