Hempstead-Oyster Bay police report, Jan. 3

Reports from county or village police, Dec. 20-26

Bellmore

An Albert Road residence was burglarized Dec. 21. Jewelry and a 1998 Buick parked in the garage were stolen.

Massapequa

Side mirrors on five vehicles parked on Franklin and Pittsburgh avenues were broken Dec. 23.

A Port Washington man, 50, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with identity theft for an October incident. He is accused of using the personal identification of an 86-year-old Massapequa man, who suffers from dementia, to open credit card accounts.

Massapequa Park

The rear window of a van on St. Regis Drive was broken with a thrown paint ball Dec. 23.

A GPS navigation device was stolen from a 2009 Hyundai on Pacific Street Dec. 24.

Merrick

A Brentwood woman, 43, was arrested on Owens Street Dec. 22 for charges that included driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of an accident.

Suburbia Prime Meats on Merrick Road was burglarized Dec. 25. The front door window was broken, and a safe and a cash register containing cash was stolen.

Copper wiring and piping was stolen from a town sanitation building under renovation on Merrick Road Dec. 22.

ELSEWHERE

Baldwin

A 2002 BMW 745i was discovered stolen from Tulip Avenue Dec. 17.

Centro Cristiano Renacer Inc. on Merrick Road was discovered broken into Dec. 26. The building was vandalized but nothing was reported missing, police said.

Commack

An unknown male displayed a knife and demanded money from the cash register attendant at the Dunkin' Donuts on Commack Road Dec. 21.

A 2000 Dodge Intrepid was stolen from the Commack Multiplex Cinemas parking lot on Express Drive North Dec. 22.

East Northport

An unknown person entered a Clay Pitts Road home through the rear bedroom window Dec. 20 and stole four laptop computers, a TV and assorted jewelry.

A backhoe was stolen from the fire department parking lot on 9th Avenue Dec. 22.

Elwood

Two men robbed the Radio Shack store on East Jericho Turnpike Dec. 22. The robbers took cash and electronic equipment.

Franklin Square

A 1993 Dodge Caravan reported stolen from the New York City area was recovered Dec. 24 at Langdon Street and Doris Avenue.

Two adjoining businesses on Franklin Avenue were discovered broken into Dec. 21. Robbers gained entry into one store through the front door and then broke through the wall of the second store. The loss was not immediately determined.

Garden City South

A 1992 Dodge caravan was discovered stolen from Yale Road Dec. 22.

Greenlawn

An unknown person entered a Clay Pitts Road residence through a bedroom window Dec. 21. A television, a laptop computer, jewelry and cash were stolen.

Huntington Station

A 2006 Toyota Takoma parked on West Ninth Street was stolen Dec. 23. The vehicle had been left running unattended.

Jericho

A Dell notebook computer was stolen from Staples on Jericho Turnpike Dec. 22.

Long Beach

A Long Beach man, 46, was arrested Dec. 23 for allegedly driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Mineola

A Glen Cove man, 33, surrendered to police Dec. 26 following an investigation for a Nov. 25 incident in Jericho. He is accused of causing several hundred dollars worth of damage to another person's vehicle after kicking it during a verbal argument on an entrance ramp to the Long Island Expressway. He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

Uniondale

A Park Avenue residence was burglarized Dec. 21. A lawn chair was thrown through a rear window to gain entry into the home. A camera, a computer, a TV and jewelry were among the items stolen.

Roosevelt

An Andrews Avenue residence was burglarized Dec. 23. Furs, DVDs and photographs were stolen.

Valley Stream

Medical equipment was stolen from a 2005 Nissan parked at Green Acres Mall Dec. 23.

Compiled by Mary Beth Foley