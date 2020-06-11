TODAY'S PAPER
Heavy police presence at Hempstead apartment complex

Police responded in force to 100 Terrace Avenue

Police responded in force to 100 Terrace Avenue in Hempstead Thursday evening. Credit: John Scalesi

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Officers were in Hempstead village early Thursday evening, responding to a “barricade situation” at an apartment complex on Terrace Avenue, authorities said.

 A spokesman with Nassau police said a “barricade situation” drew officers to the Terrace Avenue address. Officials with Hempstead Village police declined to comment on the police presence.

The spokesman did not have more information.

On scene, shortly after 7 p.m., there were dozens of Nassau police cruisers on Terrace Avenue and nearby streets. Officers in the area closed off portions of Terrace Avenue and nearby Bedell Street.

