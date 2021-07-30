TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead to again limit swimming after shark sightings

Swimming was restricted at area beaches after shark

Swimming was restricted at area beaches after shark sightings at Jones Beach on Thursday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Despite the promise of a glorious beach day, Hempstead on Friday will only allow waist-deep wading along the four miles of coastline that its 300 lifeguards protect because sharks have recently been spotted too close to shore, Town Supervisor Donald X. Clavin Jr. said.

The restriction is a precautionary measure. Clavin said no sharks had been spotted Friday morning.

Swimming, meanwhile, was allowed Friday morning at Robert Moses and Jones Beach state parks, said George Gorman, the Long Island regional director for the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

On Thursday, sharks were seen off both Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh and about 11 miles east at Robert Moses State Park in Babylon, prompting lifeguards to temporarily halt swimming at Robert Moses and delay the opening of Jones Beach.

One of the unusual species seen this week, blacktip sharks, breached a couple dozen yards or so offshore, which is closer than the shark species more commonly seen here tend to swim, Clavin said.

Though the Great South Bay still has areas of low oxygen and high nitrogen pollution, which has fueled recent algae blooms, the Atlantic Ocean is cleaner now than it has been in decades, scientists say, hypothesizing that is the reason sharks increasingly are observed near these beaches.

State, county, park and local officials all have heightened monitoring, adding lifeguards, sending them out in surf boats and — in Hempstead — on jet skis. Drones are also being flown and boat and helicopters are patrolling.

Hempstead’s new limit is less restrictive than Thursday’s, when wading was limited to knee-deep only, Clavin said, partly because of the sharks seen at Jones Beach.

The town’s beaches run from Point Lookout — around 11 miles west of Jones Beach — to Long Beach.

"These lifeguards, they've really done a wonderful job," Clavin said, noting their training includes shark identification.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

