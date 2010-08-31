Hempstead Town agenda

HEMPSTEAD

Unless specified, meetings are at Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion, Town Hall Plaza, 1 Washington St.

HOUSING AUTHORITY

Board meeting, 7 p.m. Sept. 13,

60 Jerusalem Ave., Uniondale

TOWN BOARD

10:30 a.m. Tuesday

ZONING BOARD

9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Items on 9:30 a.m. agenda are

Oceanside: Victoria Gottuso-

Marino seeks variances to construct a two-story addition attached to dwelling; variances to maintain roofed-over patio attached to dwelling; maintain pool, pool equipment, masonry waterfall, pool slide and pool equipment; maintain 6-foot-high fence; maintain two air- conditioning units at 168 Phillips Pl.

Items on 2 p.m. agenda are

East Meadow: Keith Piccione seeks variance to construct two-story and second-story additions

to dwelling at 2274 Third St.

Oceanside: MSGL, Inc. seeks variances, subdivision of lot to construct dwelling, on the north side of Montgomery Avenue, west of Lawrence Avenue.

Woodmere: Howard Goldschein seeks variances to construct roofed-over open porch, two-story addition and second-story addition, all attached to dwelling at 832 Fiske St.

ATLANTIC BEACH

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

7:45 p.m. Sept. 13, Village Hall,

65 The Plaza

ATLANTIC BEACH

ZONING BOARD

8 p.m. Sept. 16, Village Hall

CEDARHURST

ARCHITECTURAL

REVIEW BOARD

9:30 a.m. Sept. 15, Village Hall,

200 Cedarhurst Ave.

FLORAL PARK

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

8 p.m. Tuesday, Village Hall,

1 Floral Blvd.

GARDEN CITY

PLANNING COMMISSION

8 p.m. Wednesday, Village Hall,

351 Stewart Ave.

ISLAND PARK

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

8 p.m. Sept. 16, Village Hall,

127 Long Beach Rd.

CITY OF

LONG BEACH

City Council

7 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall,

1 West Chester St.

Compiled by Diane Daniels