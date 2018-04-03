Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen on Tuesday unveiled a municipal app for residents to report issues and access public information on computers and smartphone or tablet devices.

The “Hempstead-On-The Go” app will also include the town’s calendar and event listings, links to meeting livestreams and online help forms, town officials announced in a news release.

They touted it as the first municipal app on Long Island that will protect users’ personal information through a secure connection. Other local governments have apps, but Hempstead Town officials said those often use nonsecure networks.

Residents will also be able to upload photos to the app — such as those of broken streetlights — to show the town what issues exist.

“The potential for this technology is almost endless, and the Town of Hempstead is on the cutting edge of it,” Gillen said in the release.

Users can visit app.toh.li and click “Add to Home Screen” on their devices to install the app.