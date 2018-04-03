TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Afternoon
41° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Hempstead introduces app for residents to connect with town

Officials say the secure app is the first for a Long Island government and will allow residents to report issues and access information.

The

The "Hempstead-On-The Go" app will include the town's calendar and event listings, links to meeting livestreams and online help forms. Photo Credit: Town of Hempstead

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen on Tuesday unveiled a municipal app for residents to report issues and access public information on computers and smartphone or tablet devices.

The “Hempstead-On-The Go” app will also include the town’s calendar and event listings, links to meeting livestreams and online help forms, town officials announced in a news release.

They touted it as the first municipal app on Long Island that will protect users’ personal information through a secure connection. Other local governments have apps, but Hempstead Town officials said those often use nonsecure networks.

Residents will also be able to upload photos to the app — such as those of broken streetlights — to show the town what issues exist.

“The potential for this technology is almost endless, and the Town of Hempstead is on the cutting edge of it,” Gillen said in the release.

Users can visit app.toh.li and click “Add to Home Screen” on their devices to install the app.

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers the Town of Hempstead, the country’s largest township, as well as breaking news for Newsday.

Latest Long Island News

Cat & Nat (Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer) #MomTruths YouTube stars come to LI
Matthew Schrier of Deer Park, a freelance photographer Memoir details LIer’s captivity by al-Qaida faction
Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri talks about plans for Village adopts budget with 3.9% tax increase
Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds To Mars surprised Jared Leto gives surprise performance at Penn, MSG
Peter Visconti was arrested after a fatal crash Driver in fatal crash high on drugs, complaint says
David Stolarz and Betsy Gulotta of the Friends Group plans cleanup to save LI’s prairie roots