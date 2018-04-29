TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead Town installs new signs for ban on vaping in parks

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Hempstead Town officials have installed new signs at town parks reminding visitors that vaping is prohibited at the locations, according to a news release.

Smoking, including vaping with e-cigarettes, has been banned at town parks since 2010, but the signage had only stated “smoking prohibited,” according to the release.

The signs now state, “smoking, vaping or use of any tobacco product strictly prohibited in this park,” according to a photo of a sign.

Councilman Dennis Dunne has also convened a task force to study e-cigarette and vaping use in the town. Dunne and Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney unveiled the new signs on Thursday.

In January, the town board unanimously passed a law that restricted hookah lounges in the town’s unincorporated areas to light manufacturing and industrial zones. The legislation also limits the sale of some substances sold in vape shops in unincorporated areas, such as Juul e-cigarettes and kratom vaping devices.

Stefanie Dazio covers the Town of Hempstead, the country’s largest township, as well as breaking news for Newsday.

