LI diocese set to ordain fourth auxiliary bishop

The Diocese of Rockville Centre will ordain its fourth auxiliary bishop Tuesday, a Long Island native who speaks Spanish fluently and has experience running a local parish.

Msgr. Richard G. Henning, 53, will assist Bishop John Barres in his duties, such as celebrating confirmations and visiting parishes. Rockville Centre, one of the largest dioceses in the nation with 1.5 million Catholics, lost an auxiliary bishop last year when Pope Francis elevated Auxiliary Bishop Nelson Perez to bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland.

Henning will join auxiliary bishops Robert J. Coyle, Robert Brennan and Andrzej Zglejszewski.

Henning, appointed by the pope in June, learned to speak Spanish while serving as a parish priest at St. Peter of Alcantara Roman Catholic Church in Port Washington. His fluency in Spanish will help fill a gap left by Perez, a native of Cuba.

At an evening prayer Monday at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre, Henning recalled how he panicked when then-Bishop John McGann assigned him to his first parish in 1992 and told him that he would be ministering to the Latino community even though he barely spoke Spanish.

"The community, far from being upset that their new priest sounded like a kindergartner, organized tutors," Henning said. "Hard-working women, some with two jobs, made time to tutor me each day for months. They brought me to every meeting, invited me to their homes and prayer gatherings; they corrected and encouraged me. And by God’s grace and their generous hearts, I began to truly speak and understand."

Barres has said Henning's appointment underscores the pope's concern for Latinos, noting Long Island is home to 500,000 Hispanics, many of them Catholics. In 2012, Perez became the Rockville Centre diocese's first Latino bishop since its founding in 1957.

Henning has served on the faculty of the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Huntington since 2002. He was named rector of the seminary in 2012 and director of the Sacred Heart Institute, which provides ongoing training of clergy.

The incoming auxiliary bishop was born in Rockville Centre, grew up in Valley Stream and is a 1982 graduate of Chaminade High School, an all-boys Catholic school in Mineola run by the Marianist brothers.

Henning was ordained in 1992, and in 2007 earned his doctorate in sacred theology from the University of St. Thomas Aquinas, the Angelicum, in Rome.