Saturday’s sun will give way to possible midafternoon rain – and conditions will deteriorate rapidly during the night ahead of Tropical Storm Henri, expected to make landfall as a hurricane on Long Island or southern New England on Sunday, experts said.

"Strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane today and be at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall in Long Island or southern New England," the National Hurricane Center said.

Now out in the Atlantic, about 530 miles south of New York City, it's approximately 70-mph winds extend 115 miles from the center.

The latest storm track reveals how the storm has increasingly veered closer to Montauk; on Friday morning, its path was expected to keep it 50 to 100 miles off Long Island’s easternmost tip.

Now, hurricane warnings have been issued for Long Island’s South Shore, from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk, and on the North Shore, from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk.

"The main threats from Henri are potentially life-threatening storm surge, heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding, tropical storm or hurricane force winds along the South Shore and Long Island and across southern Connecticut," the National Weather Service warned.

Rainfall rates could reach half an inch an hour, adding up to three to six inches – with more in spots -- from Saturday o Sunday night. That could trigger flash floods.

"Dangerous marine conditions are likely on the ocean waters south of Long Island, as well as on Long Island Sound, and the South Shore and eastern bays of Long Island," the service said, warning to expect hurricane force winds in those spots.

Storm surge warnings were issued for Long Island’s South and North Shores.