Saturday’s sun will give way to possible midafternoon rain — and Hurricane Henri’s destructive winds and intense showers could start tonight before it makes landfall as a hurricane on Long Island or southern New England on Sunday afternoon, experts said.

"It is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane over eastern Long Island on Sunday afternoon," said Joe Pollina, a National Weather Service meteorologist, explaining that at-risk region also encompasses southern New England.

The storm was upgraded to a hurricane by the National Weather Service in its 11 a.m. briefing Saturday.

With minimum winds of 74 mph, that is weakest of the five categories of hurricanes. Saturday's daytime high should top out at 82.

Now out in the Atlantic, about 525 miles south of Montauk at 8 a.m., Henri's approximately 70-mph winds extend 115 miles from the center as it travels north-northeast at around 12 mph.

The latest storm track reveals how the storm — the first to aim for this stretch of coast since 1985’s Hurricane Gloria — has increasingly moved westward to an expected landfall on Suffolk's South Shore; on Friday morning, its path was expected to keep it 50 to 100 miles off Montauk.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for Long Island’s South Shore, from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk, and on the North Shore, from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk.

"The main threats from Henri are potentially life-threatening storm surge, heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding, tropical storm or hurricane force winds along the South Shore and Long Island and across southern Connecticut," the weather service warned.

Rainfall rates could reach half an inch an hour, adding up to three to six inches — with more in spots — from Saturday to Sunday night. That could trigger flash floods.

"Dangerous marine conditions are likely on the ocean waters south of Long Island, as well as on Long Island Sound, and the South Shore and eastern bays of Long Island," the service said, warning to expect hurricane force winds in those spots.

Storm surge warnings were issued for Long Island’s South and North Shores.

"There is potential for life-threatening storm surge along the immediate shore of Long Island, Southern Connecticut, and the Western Sound," the weather service said.

"The timeline of impacts looks to be Sunday morning through Sunday evening, with the storm weakening as it moves northward," it added.

Similar warnings and watches have been issued along the coast, north from New York to Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

"Hurricane #Henri continues to track west and is anticipated to make landfall tomorrow on Long Island. We will continue to closely monitor the situation, but residents should start preparing for power outages and coastal flooding. Our crews will be working around the clock," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran tweeted Saturday morning.

PSEG Long Island has warned outages could last seven to 10 days, and elected officials, from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to local leaders, all have urged New Yorkers to prepare now, recommending safety measures from securing anything that might blow away, to checking flashlight batteries, to moving cars in coastal communities to higher ground.

Already, the Fire Island ferries have announced service is canceled for Sunday — "until it is safe to resume," its website says.

In an advisory, the Town of Riverhead said all town beaches will be closed Sunday.

"Do not plan on traveling anywhere on Sunday," the advisory said. "All preparations and actions should be done today [Saturday]."

The U.S. Coast Guard has set Port Condition X-Ray, which means ports are open to all traffic but hurricane conditions are expected within 48 hours.

The Long Island Rail Road said it was monitoring Henri and warned of possible problems. "We're preparing for heavy rain and strong winds, but please be advised that our service could be disrupted on Sunday," it said on Twitter.

Look for hurricane conditions on Sunday, the weather service said, predicting as much as four inches of rain, and a "steady temperature" of 75.

By nightfall, conditions may have improved to a less intense tropical storm, which means the winds will have fallen below 74 mph, the slowest speed for the weakest of the five categories of hurricanes.

Henri now is being pushed should north-northeast by winds from low pressure systems high over the Appalachians and Ohio Valley, which are increasing its moisture, the National Hurricane Center said.

Warm ocean waters and weakening wind shear, defined as sudden changes in its speed or direction, will allow the storm to strengthen in the next 12 to 18 hours, with its winds possibly hitting 86 mph or so, it said.

Once storms make landfall, they tend to weaken, and that factor, combined with the cooler Atlantic off New England, should cause the storm dissipate in around 60 hours, the National Hurricane Center said.

By Monday, the chances of showers and storms are 50%; they decline to 30% on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Temperatures from Monday to Friday should hover around the low 80s during the days and the low 70s at night, the weather service predicted.

Wednesday and Thursday should be sunny, before possible rain on Friday, when the odds again are 30%.